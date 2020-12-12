Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa December 12, 2020 19:59 1:31 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa Highlights Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Man United v Man City 1:31 min Sluggish City unable to pile more misery on United 3:43 min Serie A: Crotone v Spezia 3:43 min Crotone finally claims first win of the season 1:31 min Premier League: Wolves v Aston Villa 1:31 min Villa claims derby as Wolves woes continue 1:31 min Premier League: Newcastle United v West Brom 1:31 min Newcastle returns from exile with a win 2:03 min Bundesliga: Mainz v FC Koln 2:03 min Bundesliga: Freiburg v Arminia Bielefeld