The on-loan Arsenal midfielder headed Steve Bruce's men into a 1-0 lead on the stroke of half-time against relegated Sheffield United on Thursday (AEST).

At 21 years and 272 days, Willock is the youngest player to score in six straight games in the competition.

He also puts himself in illustrious company as far as Newcastle are concerned. The only two other players to have netted for six appearances in a row for the Magpies are Alan Shearer in 1996 and Papiss Cisse in 2012.

Willock will have the opportunity to make it a magnificent seven when Newcastle travel to Fulham on the final day of the season.