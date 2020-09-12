Following up its FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, Mikel Arteta's side started the new Premier League season in style at Craven Cottage.

Alexandre Lacazette got an eighth-minute opener, before Willian teed up his Brazilian compatriot and fellow new arrival Gabriel to score from a corner.

Willian had a second assist on his debut soon after when he played in Aubameyang, with the former Chelsea midfielder becoming the first Arsenal player to provide two assists on his Premier League bow for the club since Ray Parlour against Liverpool in August 1992.

Aubameyang's strike was also notable, as he became the first Gunners player to score on Matchday 1 in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Robert Pires in 2003-2004 and 2004-2005.

The Gabon forward finished as Arsenal's top scorer last season, netting 31 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal's victory means the Gunners have won their first match in successive Premier League seasons for the first time since doing so in each campaign from 2007-2008 to 2009-2010.