William reflects on 'unhappy' time at Arsenal September 7, 2021 03:03 0:49 min Former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian spoke about how unhappy he was at the Gunners, and his delight to be back at boyhood club Corinthians. WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Arsenal Premier League Willian -Latest Videos 1:30 min Djokovic survives early Brooksby scare to progress 0:49 min William reflects on 'unhappy' time at Arsenal 15:28 min CBF claims Argentina stars were warned in advance 0:56 min Laporta insists there was no way to keep Messi 0:31 min Arnie expects Socceroos to build on China rout 11:12 min Nagelsmann remains wary of Barcelona without Messi 0:19 min Van de Beek determined to earn Man United place 1:30 min Raducanu thrashes Rogers to reach last eight 0:51 min Ben Yedder earns France call-up with Coman a doubt 3:52 min Ribery seals move to newly-promoted Salernitana