Reports emerged on Tuesday (AEST) that Arsenal want to open talks with the Hammers over a £90million move for the England midfielder.

West Ham is understood to be resigned to losing its captain this summer and are braced for a bidding war, with Chelsea and Manchester United also in the mix.

But the club, and Rice, are focused solely on ending the season on a positive note, both domestically and in Europe.

The Hammers are all but safe from relegation and face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of its Europa Conference League semi-final in the Netherlands on Friday (AEST), leading 2-1 from the first leg.

Rice, 24, knows his final act in a West Ham shirt could be lifting a European trophy in Prague on June 7, sealing his place in club folklore.

He would become only the third West Ham captain to collect a trophy, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, who lifted their last piece of silverware, the FA Cup, in 1980.