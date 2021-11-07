Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonderful curler four minutes before the interval made amends for an Alisson own-goal that put David Moyes' side ahead at London Stadium.

However, West Ham regained control after the break as Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma were both on target within seven minutes of each other.

Substitute Divock Origi's superb late goal proved in vain as Jurgen Klopp's side failed to close the gap at the top after Chelsea was held by Burnley on Sunday, while the Hammers move above Liverpool into third.



West Ham made a swift start when Alisson succeeded only in punching Fornals' whipped corner into his own goal after four minutes, Liverpool's cries for a foul from Angelo Ogbonna falling on deaf ears.

Diogo Jota headed over in response before Alexander-Arnold levelled with a magnificent strike into the top-right corner following a short free-kick routine with Mohamed Salah.

Craig Dawson nodded onto the crossbar after the break, while Lukasz Fabianski was required to deny Sadio Mane's left-footed volley at the other end.

West Ham took the lead again after 67 minutes when Jarrod Bowen embarked on a driving run before unleashing Fornals, who managed to squeeze a left-footed strike under Alisson.

Matters worsened for the visitors as Zouma climbed the highest to head home Aaron Cresswell's corner – the Hammers' 32nd top-flight goal from set-pieces since Moyes' arrival, six more than any other side.

Origi forced what promised to be a tense ending with seven minutes remaining when he turned and drilled into the bottom-right corner following Alexander-Arnold's offload.

Klopp's men almost sealed the comeback but Mane inexplicably headed wide from Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in stoppage time as West Ham managed to hold on for victory.