Wenger weighs in on Super League saga April 21, 2021 05:53 3:59 min EXCLUSIVE: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was confident the Super League would not go ahead after the Gunners were among six Premier League teams involved. News Arsenal Football Arsene Wenger Premier League European Super League -Latest Videos 2:52 min Copa Libertadores: Always Ready v Internacional 0:34 min Stuttgart legend a fan of Kuol signing 3:59 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen 2:03 min Bundesliga: FC Koln v RB Leipzig 1:35 min PL clubs officially withdraw from Super League 2:03 min FC Koln stuns Leipzig to put Bayern on brink 3:52 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Fiorentina 0:35 min Cech pleads as furious fans storm Stamford Bridge 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion 1:35 min Departing Woodward proud to have served Man United