Wenger managed Arsenal to three Premier League titles, but the Gunners have not finished top of the pile in England since the last of those triumphs in the 2003-2004 campaign.

However, with Mikel Arteta now at the helm, the London side are three points clear of second-placed City with a game in hand heading into their meeting at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have stuttered of late, taking just one point from their past two matches, and legendary former manager Wenger has urged them not to let the opportunity pass them by.

"You win [the title] when you can win it and you don't care too much about the rest. You take the title and let the rest talk about it," he said.

"I agree the conditions next season won't be as favourable as they are now so let's not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games, which is remarkable.

"I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City are now not as dominant as they were last year or two years before."

Wenger stepped down as Arsenal manager in May 2018 after 22 years in the job, during which time he won 10 major honours.

The Frenchman made his first return to Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day, but he had mixed emotions after spending so long at the club.

"I wanted to take my family there and I think it's the end of the chapter. I was happy to see the players in the dressing room after," he said.

"It was mixed feelings. I sweated to [build] this stadium for 10 or 12 years, every penny. It was a good feeling to see what it is now with the crowd happy the team is doing well.

"Part of your life is over forever so it was mixed feelings. I felt at the start it was good to take a distance and not sit there straight away and be a weight for the guy who is there.

"Today it's all different and I thought it was the right moment. The timing was a fraction late, but it was good around Christmas as well so it was nice.

"I like what I saw and I like what I felt in the dressing room. The team spirit is great, the humility and hunger of the youngsters is absolutely amazing. They're humble and hungry."

Arsenal has lost its past 10 Premier League games against City, its longest losing run against an opponent in its league history.