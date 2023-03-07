Monday's (AEDT) thrashing was United's joint-worst defeat in its history, as Erik ten Hag's side conceded six second-half goals to completely collapse at the home of its fierce rival.

Following the drubbing, a video circulated of Weghorst touching the famous sign in the tunnel of Anfield, sparking fury from United fans.

Weghorst, who has scored just once in 14 appearances since signing on loan from Burnley in January, says he was simply trying to get under the skin of Netherlands team-mate Van Dijk.

"Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing United fans are so important to me," Weghorst posted on Instagram. "I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the national team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks.

"We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season!"

United will look to hit back from Monday's defeat when it takes on Real Betis in the first leg of its UEFA Europa League last-16 tie on Friday, hoping to get back to its form from prior to the Liverpool match which had seen them not taste defeat in 11 matches in all competitions and claim the Carabao Cup with victory over Newcastle United.