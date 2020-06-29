Former England goalkeeper Foster was making his 100th consecutive Premier League appearance but blundered for Ings' second goal at Vicarage Road, before James Ward-Prowse wrapped up the points with an exquisite late free-kick.

Ings got Southampton's first goal in the 16th minute when he whipped a fine low shot beyond Foster from 20 yards, before netting again in the 70th minute after intercepting a throw from Foster and sending a low shot past the veteran via a slight deflection off Craig Dawson.