Theo Walcott scored in the 90th minute to complete a remarkable turnaround against the Hornets.

Love a last minute winner ⚽️



Great win. Credit to the lads, we worked hard that!



The travelling fans were class as always...safe journey home Blues. 💙 @Everton pic.twitter.com/lpDk4gsqNL — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) February 1, 2020

Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra had put Watford 2-0 up, but defender Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half stoppage-time to haul Carlo Ancelotti's side level.

Everton's hopes of sealing all three points looked to be over when Fabian Delph was dismissed 13 minutes from time for two yellow cards, but Walcott steered home after a quick break to send the travelling faithful into raptures.