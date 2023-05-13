Unai Emery’s side moved level on points with sixth-placed Spurs with two games left in the race for Europe after a 2-1 victory.

It was superior in every way, with Emi Buendia hitting the bar, and remains in the hunt for a surprise European spot after recovering from successive defeats through strikes from Ramsey and Luiz, despite Harry Kane’s late penalty.

Wretched Tottenham, aimless and lifeless, looked anything but a side competing for the top six.

Just 13 months ago at Villa Park it ran riot as a Son Heung-min hat-trick inspired a 4-0 win but, despite a brief second-half improvement, it was a performance which underlined its continued regression.