The Foxes frontman brought up the landmark on his 205th appearance in the division, putting his UEFA Champions League-chasing side 2-0 to the good.

Few of the former England international's ton have been so straightforward, as Harvey Barnes capitalised upon a slip from Palace defender Mamadou Sakho to leave Vardy with a simple finish.

It made Vardy the 29th player to reach a century of goals in the Premier League and the 16th to do so for a single club.

He now has 20 this season, making the 33-year-old the leading scorer in England's top flight.

His achievement is made all the more remarkable by the fact that Vardy was still playing non-League football at the age of 25.

Kelechi Iheanacho's close-range finish from Youri Tielemans's low 49th-minute cross set the Foxes on course for their win before Vardy's century was chalked up.

The former England striker then streamed clear in stoppage-time to dink past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, keeping Brendan Rodgers' side in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.