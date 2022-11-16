Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo remarked he felt "betrayed" by senior figures at United and declared he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag, casting serious doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

Clips of the bombshell interview dropped on Monday following United's 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham, which Ronaldo missed after informing the club he was unwell.

That was the Red Devils' final match before the World Cup break, though Varane says his team-mates have still been impacted by events concerning Ronaldo.

"Obviously it affects us," Varane said. "We follow what is happening and what is being said.

"We try to calm the situation in our own way and we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media - in the big clubs things [like this] gain momentum.

"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone because we are part of a collective."

United released a statement on Monday explaining it would only assess what action to take "after the full facts are established", but with the full interview due to be released on Thursday, that decision is expected soon.

Varane, who also played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, declared he would accept whatever decision the club made, saying: "What I want is the best for my team.

"So whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves."