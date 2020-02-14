The hosts thought they had gone ahead on the stroke of half-time when Boly headed in after a short-corner routine, but the Foxes earned a reprieve when replays appeared to show Pedro Neto was marginally offside before he whipped the ball across.

Wolves had a numerical advantage for the final 14 minutes when Choudhury collected a second yellow card for bringing down Leander Dendoncker after he had slipped.

However, the hosts could not make their numerical advantage count, Raul Jimenez heading wide when unmarked eight yards out in stoppage-time, with Wolves moving up to seventh and Leicester staying third.