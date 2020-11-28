Diogo Jota's ninth Liverpool goal looked set to prove enough for the Reds to move three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table, but the Reds' work was undone in stoppage-time.

Robertson swung out a foot and clipped Danny Welbeck and, though referee Stuart Attwell spotted no infringement, he changed his decision once he checked the pitch-side monitor.

Unlike Neal Maupay, who drilled wide from 12 yards to let Liverpool off the hook in the first half, Pascal Gross made no mistake.

It was a third VAR (video assistant referee) call of the game that went against Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane having goals rightly ruled out for offside as Jurgen Klopp was left to rue the technology once more.