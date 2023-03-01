It was the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last two months, having also faced off twice in the FA Cup third round as well as at Molineux in the Premier League.

That familiarity could explain why it was such a tight contest for the first three-quarters, with neither team able to create much of note before Van Dijk's header 17 minutes from time.

Salah gave his team some breathing space four minutes later as Liverpool moved up to sixth in the table as they hunt down the top four and Champions League qualification.

It was the visitor which had the first chance of note, with Joao Moutinho forcing Alisson into an early save down to his right with an effort from just inside the box.

An organised Wolves kept Liverpool at bay for much of the first half, though Harvey Elliott should have given the hosts the lead in the 40th minute.

Elliott headed wide from close range after Darwin Nunez had cut the ball back from the left, before Jose Sa denied him again just before the break after Nunez had chested the ball to him on the edge of the box.

Liverpool thought it had taken the lead just after the hour when an incisive run from Diogo Jota allowed Nunez a chance to hammer the loose ball into the net, but referee Paul Tierney decided Jota had fouled a Wolves defender after being sent to the monitor by the VAR.

Jurgen Klopp's men were ahead in the 73rd minute though when Van Dijk directed a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick towards goal off his shoulder, with Sa saving well to his right, only for Jota to pull it back for the Dutch defender to head in.

It was two shortly after as a one-two between Kostas Tsimikas and substitute Cody Gakpo allowed the Greek left-back to race forward and provide Salah with a simple tap in and Liverpool with three valuable points.