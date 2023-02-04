Manchester United had Casemiro sent off but racked up a sixth consecutive Premier League home win as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Palace was on the back foot from the start at Old Trafford and fell behind to Fernandes' typically cool penalty inside the opening 10 minutes before Rashford added a second goal shortly after the hour.

Casemiro was then dismissed after a VAR review for putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck during an altercation between both sets of players, and Jeffrey Schlupp set up a tense finale with a goal 14 minutes from full-time.

United held on, though, to move three points behind second-placed Manchester City, which has a game in hand – while Palace remains 12th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

The home side was rewarded for a bright start in the seventh minute when Fernandes stroked home from the spot after Hughes handled Rashford's cross – the decision given after a pitchside review by referee Andre Marriner.

Vicente Guaita kept out efforts from Wout Weghorst and Rashford before the half-hour mark, while Fred clipped wide from close range as United threatened to double its advantage.

Rashford was switched into the centre of United's attack after Alejandro Garnacho's introduction in place of Weghorst and the move paid off in the 62nd minute as the in-form England international steered home Luke Shaw's cross from eight yards.

Casemiro's red-mist moment handed the initiative to Palace and the visiting side reduced the deficit when Schlupp prodded home from a corner, yet United managed to hold on for maximum points.