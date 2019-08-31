Danish defender Vestergaard broke his duck for the club with a towering 58th-minute header to cancel out Daniel James's opener.

The latter had secured United an early lead with a well-taken third goal in four games but United was unable to add a second, even after Kevin Danso's dismissal in the 73rd minute.

Another frustrating result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side comes in the wake of a deflating 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and sends it into the international break on a sour note.

Wales international James needed 10 minutes of his fourth top-flight appearance to draw level with Alexis Sanchez's three-goal Premier League haul for United.

The Chilean, loaned out to Inter Milan on Friday (AEST), would have been envious of the room gifted to James, who darted in from the left and lashed beyond Angus Gunn.

Saints goalkeeper Gunn parried the 21-year-old's next well-struck attempt, which came after an awkward Aaron Wan-Bissaka volley, and thwarted Marcus Rashford shortly after the interval.

Southampton eventually mounted a period of pressure and was rewarded when Vestergaard climbed above Victor Lindelof and nodded in Danso's cross.

The odds swung back in United's favour when, 18 minutes from time, defender Danso dived in on Scott McTominay and received a second booking.

Gunn had to produce a smart save with his legs from Rashford as the away side became increasingly desperate for a winner but, aside from half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Mason Greenwood went to ground, there was little real concern for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

United hosts Leicester City in its first match back after the international break on 15 September (AEST), the same day as Southampton's trip to Sheffield United.