United dominated the first half at Old Trafford, with the outstanding Jordan Pickford making a string of saves before McTominay found the back of the net.

Relegation-threatened Everton made more of a game of it in the second half, but Anthony Martial came off the bench to double United's lead as the visitors were consigned to a first defeat in five matches.

Victory for Erik ten Hag's side moved them above Newcastle United into third place ahead of the Magpies' trip to Brentford later in the day, but a late groin injury sustained by Marcus Rashford will be a cause for concern.

United started strongly and Rashford shot straight at Pickford after racing clear of a static Everton defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka inexplicably failed to hit the target with the goal gaping when the ball rebounded to him after Antony struck the post, before Ellis Simms missed a great chance to put Everton in front against the run of play, scuffing his shot wide.

Pickford thwarted Antony, who was also denied by a great last-ditch tackle from Ben Godfrey as the Red Devils continued to get in behind far too easily.

The busy Pickford prevented Rashford from opening the scoring yet again, but McTominay drilled in with his right foot from just outside the six-yard box nine minutes before the break after Jadon Sancho picked him out.

Pickford palmed a measured strike from Antony around the post late in a one-sided first half that somehow ended with United only one goal up.

United had breathing space in the 71st minute, though, Martial drilling home with his right foot after Rashford pounced on a mistake from Seamus Coleman to set his fellow forward up.

Christian Eriksen returned from injury with a substitute appearance, but the sight of leading scorer Rashford limping off late on will be a worry for Ten Hag.