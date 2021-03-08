The German has now overseen an unbeaten stretch of 11 games since taking over from Frank Lampard on January 26, with this result the Blues' eighth win in that period.

Ben Godfrey's first-half own goal put the hosts ahead before Jorginho's penalty after the break ensured Everton's winless run at Chelsea would stretch to 26 Premier League games.

Chelsea remains in fourth but move back to within three points of third-placed Leicester City - winner against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend - while the Toffees are now four points further back in fifth.

The closest either side came in the opening half-hour was a Jorginho effort from outside the penalty area that flashed past Jordan Pickford's right-hand post.

The hosts did open the scoring after 31 minutes, though, when Kai Havertz's volley from Marcos Alonso's cross was diverted past Pickford by the unfortunate Godfrey.

Pickford was called into action shortly before the interval, saving from Alonso, who went close with a free-kick following the restart.

Havertz had a strike ruled out after he handled the ball before firing past Pickford, but Richarlison squandered a golden opportunity to pull Everton level when he skewed wide after being released by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Chelsea wrapped up maximum points after 65 minutes, Jorginho stroking home from the spot after Pickford had brought down Havertz inside the area.

Superb goalkeeping from Pickford in the closing stages at least prevented Chelsea adding further gloss to the scoreline, the England number one twice keeping out Timo Werner as well as denying N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount.