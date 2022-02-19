WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TVONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ziyech's 89th-minute strike meant the Moroccan has scored in three successive league games for the first time since doing so in the Eredivisie with Ajax in September 2019, and kept the London club within seven points of second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Chelsea was far from its best throughout the contest, however, managing just nine attempts on goal in the match, while striker Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches of the ball, the lowest figure since Opta's Premier League records began in 2003-2004.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel conceded that Chelsea was not at their best at Selhurst Park, before hitting out at their congested fixture list.

"Every team will have games like this, especially between December, January and February, where the conditions can create adversity", the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss said.

"If we had another draw, maybe we'd talk about this game longer, but when you win it you have the chance to move on and forget it.

"We won't wake up tomorrow wondering what we could do better.

"We look a bit drained and exhausted. Everyone is giving their very best, but we are struggling a little bit, so it's important to win and keep going."