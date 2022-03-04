WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Abramovich confirmed this week he will sell up after 19 years as owner of the current European champion, saying the decision is "in the best interest of the club".

Tuchel revealed that players and staff have since been briefed by technical and performance advisor Petr Cech on the situation at Stamford Bridge, with the underlying message being to focus on football.

The Blues head coach, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Frank Lampard in January 2021, says the dramatic developments – brought on by the conflict between Ukraine and Abramovich's native Russia – have not left him considering his future.

He said: "I have the opposite of a problem staying here. I've said many times I love working in the Premier League, I love to be in England.

"I feel the tradition and love for sports in general, and for football in particular, it is an amazing place to be.

"Chelsea is from my point of view a perfect fit. I love to be here, I love everything about the club and I hope it continues.

"There is now uncertainty, but isn't there always as a football manager? So I'm trained to live with it. Of course there are different levels, and this is quite the level I have to be honest, but I'm positive things will end well."

Chelsea returns to Premier League action at Burnley on Sunday (AEDT) and Tuchel said his team must put off-field issues to the back of its mind.

"It doesn't make sense to worry too much because we don't have a lot of influence, if any influence at all," he added.

"We are allowed to focus on football and do the best to focus on football.

"It was not only the team [who had a briefing after the FA Cup win at Luton Town] but the whole staff, this is what we try and do, to create an atmosphere where you feel safe once you enter the building, where you feel calm, because we do this on a daily basis it can help now with the situation.

"Of course there is uncertainty, like with all humans, there are almost 100 people in the building and everybody will feel different about this.

"Some will feel scared, some will feel excited, some will feel sad and I think everything is allowed for every individual, but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football."