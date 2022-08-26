WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuchel received the ban after he clashed with Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte after a feisty 2-2 draw between the London rivals at Stamford Bridge on 15 August (AEST).

The two had already rowed mid-game before Tuchel pulled Conte towards him during the post-match handshake, causing a melee that resulted in both coaches being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.

Both were subsequently fined, but Conte avoided a touchline ban after the FA deemed Tuchel had initiated the altercation.

Tuchel appealed his ban, which allowed him to be on the touchline for last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, but the FA has confirmed his appeal failed, meaning the German will be absent on Sunday (AEST).

In a statement, the FA stated: "Thomas Tuchel will be banned from the touchline for Chelsea's Premier League match against Leicester City.

"The manager admitted that his behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday 14 August [15 August AEST] 2022 was improper.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ordered for him to be fined £35,000 and suspended from the touchline for one fixture during a hearing.

"Thomas Tuchel appealed against these sanctions, but this has been dismissed by an Appeal Board today [Saturday]."