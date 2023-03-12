The Belgium international claimed a hat-trick of assists at Craven Cottage, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all profiting.

Mikel Arteta's side subsequently became the first side in the history of English league football to win five successive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.

Arsenal, which welcomed Gabriel Jesus back from injury, also made it five straight Premier League victories in all as it took another step towards the title.

The Gunners thought they had taken the lead when Antonee Robinson put through his own net in the 16th minute, but the VAR ruled Martinelli had strayed offside before Bernd Leno parried his shot against the Fulham defender.

However, Arsenal broke through five minutes later as Gabriel, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture in August, climbed to head in Trossard's corner.

Trossard was the provider again when his cross was nodded in by Martinelli at the far post after 26 minutes, while Odegaard tucked away another precise centre from the former Brighton and Hove Albion man in first-half stoppage time.

Fulham was far more positive after the break. Bobby De Cordova-Reid drew a smart reflex save from Aaron Ramsdale, while Aleksandar Mitrovic's header hit the crossbar.

But Arsenal stood firm to deny its opponent a potential route back into the contest and went close to increasing its margin of victory through Odegaard and the returning Jesus.