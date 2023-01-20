WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Belgium international has agreed a long-term deal at the Gunners, which is thought to run through until July 2027.

Arsenal made no secret of its desire to bring in attacking reinforcements this month, with Mykhaylo Mudryk initially seen to be the primary target.

But Chelsea beat it to the signing of the Ukraine international last week despite Mudryk appearing eager to move to north London.

Shakhtar Donetsk confirmed Arsenal matched the reported £89 million ($158.3 million) bid of Chelsea in monetary terms, but it felt the variables and bonuses in the Blues' offer were more realistic.

However, some might feel Trossard is a less risky signing and represents better value.

Arsenal is thought to have been keen on Trossard since before he joined Brighton from Genk in 2019, and at the Seagulls he has blossomed into a high-level winger who offers both a goalscoring threat and creativity.

Since the start of last season, Trossard is one of just seven players to score at least 14 Premier League goals (excluding penalties) and create more than 65 chances in open play – the others are Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal's north London rival Tottenham Hotspur had also been credited with an interest, though recent reports suggested a £12 million ($21.4 million) bid by Spurs was "laughed off".

Trossard had been keen to leave Brighton after falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who criticised the winger's attitude earlier this month after taking him out of the team.