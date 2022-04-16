Spurs had the chance to stretch their advantage over Arsenal to six points ahead of the Gunners' trip to Southampton later in the day.

But they never showed any signs of doing that, and were second-best throughout a largely uninspiring encounter that Brighton dominated.

The Seagulls got their reward in the 90th minute as Trossard's fine finish with the outside of the boot sealed a deserved three points and handed the initiative back to Arsenal – itself beaten at home by Brighton last week.

But the Gunners failed to capitalise, losing 1-0 at Southampton to leave their north London rival relatively unpunished.