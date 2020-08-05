Gerrard graduated from the Reds' academy to the first team and became an inspirational captain during 17 years in Liverpool's first team.

The former England international won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three EFL Cups but famously never lifted the Premier League trophy during his playing days at Anfield.

Gerrard went close to doing so in the 2013-2014 campaign, when he played alongside Toure, but after being pipped by Manchester City on that occasion, Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title was finally ended as Klopp's side cantered to the trophy this term.

Toure believes Rangers boss Gerrard will have the chance to one day get his hands on the Premier League title as Liverpool manager.

"He's a club legend. If there is anything coming, we will see Steven back there," Toure told Stats Perform News of Gerrard, who previously worked as a coach at Liverpool's Melwood academy.

"Jurgen loves him, they have a great relationship. The style of play that Steve uses is like Jurgen's. You can see that coming."

Over the past two seasons, Klopp has overseen Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League triumphs at Anfield.

Toure says the amiable German's success is down to the trust he puts in every member of his squad.

"You will like him because he treats everyone the same, he treats every player the same," he said.

"It doesn't matter who you are; whether you play, you start or don't start. He treats you the same, he smiles at you the same, shakes your hand the same.

"He trusts every player that he's got on his team. He's got no doubts about any of his players. You want to fight for him, you want to give everything.

"You don't want to let him down because he shows you respect. He shows you respect and he shows you that he cares about you as a person, not only as a player."