Tottenham v Liverpool January 28, 2021 23:21 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Liverpool Highlights Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Football Premier League -Latest Videos 0:43 min Arteta hails Cahill as key to Maty Ryan signing 0:48 min Klopp won't make panic signings amid injury crisis 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Liverpool 1:31 min Liverpool sees off Spurs to end slump 0:27 min Mourinho confirms Kane injury after Spurs defeat 1:13 min Tuchel unfazed by Chelsea's hire-and-fire policy 5:12 min SPFL: Ross County v Motherwell 7:20 min SPFL: Celtic v Hamilton Academical 6:17 min SPFL: Dundee United v St Mirren 2:45 min Zinho's stars to guide Palmeiras to Copa Lib glory