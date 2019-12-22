Chelsea's impressive early season form under head coach Lampard had tailed away in the time Mourinho reinvigorated Spurs, having succeeded the struggling Mauricio Pochettino last month.

Indeed, Tottenham would have leapfrogged the Blues into fourth with victory, yet Willian scored twice before half-time - the second from the penalty spot after a remarkable Paulo Gazzaniga error.

Son Heung-min was sent off for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger with 28 minutes left, and Lampard's men cruised to the finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.