Jose Mourinho's men lost 2-0 against Chelsea and were again below par as they fell behind to Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before fighting back.

Adam Webster profited from some slack defending to give Brighton a first-half lead, 13 minutes after Kane had a strike marginally ruled out for offside.

The England striker equalised early in the second half to continue his fine Boxing Day record, however, and compatriot Alli produced a deft winner 18 minutes from time to revive Tottenham's top-four aspirations.