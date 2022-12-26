Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored in the space of six second-half minutes as Spurs hit back to claim a share of the points in the first Premier League game after the World Cup.

Spurs, boasting a line-up including a host of players who featured at Qatar 2022, were dismal in the opening hour in west London and deservedly found themselves two goals behind courtesy of efforts from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.

Kane, playing for the first time since his vital penalty miss in England's quarter-final defeat to France, pulled one back for Antonio Conte's side with 25 minutes remaining to set a record for most Premier League goals scored on Boxing Day with 10.

"About Harry, I have zero doubt about his mentality," Conte told BBC Sport.

"He's facing a strange situation. He had a really good World Cup and also the team played to the quarter-final, then he missed a decisive penalty.

"If you are strong mentally, you move on, and Harry did this.

"I think the fans were scared because he is playing for Tottenham, not for what happened with England."

Hojbjerg added: "To underestimate his strength is a big mistake.

"He is a machine. He has the quality to be number one in the world.

"The biggest mistake you can do in football is to doubt Harry Kane."

The visitors claimed a share of the spoils soon after Kane's strike when Hojbjerg coolly slotted home his fourth league goal of the season.

Brentford were rewarded for a bright start in the 15th minute when Janelt prodded in his second goal of the season from close range after Fraser Forster had kept out Mathias Jensen's deflected strike.

Spurs scarcely improved after that, with only the outstretched leg of Forster preventing Mathias Jorgensen putting the hosts 2-0 up 10 minutes before the interval, while Toney saw an effort ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

A Spurs improvement failed to materialise after the break, with Brentford doubling their advantage in the 54th minute when Toney poked home Christian Norgaard's knockdown from a corner.

Conte's men halved the deficit against the run of play after 65 minutes when Kane superbly headed home Clement Lenglet's cross from eight yards.

The away side levelled when Hojbjerg sent a composed finish past David Raya from the middle of the penalty area after good work from Dejan Kulusevski.

Late Spurs pressure failed to yield a winner, although Kane came close when his header hit the crossbar.