The 57 year-old Australian, who won the domestic treble with Celtic this season, moves south to London to replace Antonio Conte.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023

Conte was sacked in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.

Postecoglou will officially join Spurs on 1 July.

We can confirm that manager Ange Postecoglou has left the Club to join Tottenham Hotspur.



Full #CelticFC statement below ⤵ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 6, 2023

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s website: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”