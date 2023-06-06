5 players Ange MUST bring to Spurs, including a Socceroos bolter
The 57 year-old Australian, who won the domestic treble with Celtic this season, moves south to London to replace Antonio Conte.
Conte was sacked in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.
Postecoglou will officially join Spurs on 1 July.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s website: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.
“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.
“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”