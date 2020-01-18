Heading into Sunday's (AEDT) fixture on the back of a 3-0 demolition of Burnley, Chelsea had almost 70 per cent of the possession, yet could not pick their way through Steve Bruce's well-drilled side and came unstuck in the final minute of stoppage time.

Having cleared a corner, Chelsea switched off when the ball was worked back in, giving Hayden the chance to head in from point-blank range, though Kepa Arrizabalaga could have done better.

Prior to Hayden's winner, it had been all Chelsea, with Tammy Abraham spurning two great chances, though Joelinton had hit the crossbar midway through the second half.

Ultimately, though, the Blues' dominance counted for nothing as Frank Lampard's fourth-placed side suffered their first defeat in four top-flight matches.