Toney responded to his failure to make England's FIFA World Cup squad by firing Brentford to a stunning victory, preventing the home side from going top of the Premier League.

Brentford went ahead after 16 minutes when Toney nodded beyond Ederson before reigning champion City levelled through Phil Foden's brilliant strike after pinning the visiting side back.

However, Pep Guardiola's men struggled to break down the stubborn Bees in a stop-start second half and Toney finished off a fine Brentford break by tapping home a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.

The result means City signs off for the FIFA World Cup break in frustrating fashion, two points behind leader Arsenal before it faces lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers.