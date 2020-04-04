The Keys & Gray Show - 4 April April 4, 2020 22:24 26:21 min Richard Keys and Andy Gray discuss the latest football talking points, including the potential repercussions faced by professional footballers during the coronavirus pandemic. Interviews Football Premier League Coronavirus The Keys & Gray Show -Latest Videos 0:52 min Frankfurt back in training despite coronavirus 6:12 min Ronaldo's record scoring run 26:21 min The Keys & Gray Show - 4 April 0:48 min Dortmund converts stadium into coronavirus centre 0:46 min Carragher slams Liverpool over furlough decision 0:50 min PSG stars share lockdown home videos 0:30 min Bayern Munich hands Flick three-year deal 16:18 min The best free kicks in Bundesliga history 1:07 min Dybala surprised by 'sociable' Ronaldo 1:04 min Club Brugge to be crowned Pro League champion