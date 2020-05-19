The Keys & Gray Show - 20 May May 20, 2020 00:52 26:38 min Richard keys and Andy Gray are joined by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to discuss the latest developments from project restart. News Football Premier League -Latest Videos 12:35 min Watch EVERY goal from the Bundesliga's return week 26:38 min The Keys & Gray Show - 20 May 0:45 min Serie A season's fate to be decided by 28 May 1:10 min Marseille offers Andre Villas-Boas a new deal 0:30 min Premier League confirms six COVID-19 cases 1:05 min Ronaldo back at Juventus training HQ 26:40 min The Keys & Gray Show - 19 May 3:58 min Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen 3:58 min Havertz double deepens Werder woes 0:33 min Serie A to remain suspended until at least 14 June