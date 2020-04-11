The Keys & Gray Show - 11 April April 11, 2020 02:48 27:32 min beIN buddies Richard Keys and Andy Gray are back with all the latest in football during the coronavirus lockdown. Interviews Football Premier League EFL Championship SPFL The Keys & Gray Show -Latest Videos 0:41 min Zenit star Malcom receives award via drone 27:32 min The Keys & Gray Show - 11 April 1:11 min Muller pondered Bayern exit under Kovac 26:21 min The Keys & Gray Show - 9 April 19:04 min Sports Burst - 9 April 0:55 min Bundesliga aiming for May-day restart 3:30 min Neymar picks his top five PSG moments of 2019-2020 0:49 min Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison 1:17 min Federer challenges fans in volleying drill 26:22 min The Keys & Gray Show - 8 April