A 'soft' deadline is set to pass on Saturday morning (AEDT) with a Qatari contingent expected to lodge an offer, while British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe may also bid.

Others could come forward with United likely to perhaps pass entirely out of the hands of the Glazer family, which has controlled the club for 18 years.

Ten Hag has delivered a turnaround of fortunes on the pitch this season with United just five points off the top of the Premier League after 23 games, sitting third.

It has an EFL Cup final against Newcastle United coming up on February 27, offering the chance to win a first trophy since the 2016-17 season.

Asked about the prospects of new investors coming in and the possible distraction a sale process may bring, Ten Hag said: "I've been following it, it's our club, and of course we are committed.

"But we are focusing on football, training and our way of play on games.

"That is what we are focusing on and we really enjoy it in the moment with togetherness, and it's enjoyable to work, and we are focusing on games.

"Others in the club will have to take decisions and give efforts in the process but it's not up to us."

It will be for the likes of United chief executive Richard Arnold to answer questions about the club's future.

Ten Hag was asked whether he had spoken to Arnold and the Glazer family about what could occur with the prospective takeover.

"No," he said.

"From the start, they informed me how the process will go.

"I focus on football, they are focusing on other departments of the club, how to get everything, for instance, financed."