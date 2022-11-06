The host raced into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes, with Leon Bailey firing home and Lucas Digne converting a free-kick, but a fortuitous own goal when Luke Shaw's effort deflected off Jacob Ramsey pulled one back just before the break.

United's start to the second period was just as poor as the first half, however, with Ramsey firing home at the right end this time to restore his side's two-goal advantage, and the visitor was unable to muster anything in return.

That left Ten Hag disappointed with the performance of his players, highlighting they had been off the mark.

"We lost the game at the start of the first half and second half and that is not acceptable. They looked more fresh and more ready," he said.

"We need to be more sharp. The result is really clear. It never lies. Today we were not good enough.

"We didn't get the right organisation. We created chances and good chances at 2-1. But you are really disappointed to concede at the start of the second half."

Shaw offered a similar assessment of United's display, conceding that they expected a quick start due to Villa's new manager bounce with Unai Emery.

"We knew they were coming out with a new manager and a new feeling. We did expect it. But in games like this, if you start slowly in the first 20 minutes then you are going to lose," he said.

"We were not good enough. We have always got to believe we can win games even when we're 2-0 down. We conceded early in the second half and it's a mountain to climb after that.

"If you watch the game back, you'll see we made a sloppy start. They were finding spaces and pockets and turning with ease. That is not good enough. We didn't deserve to win."