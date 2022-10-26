Maguire has only made two Premier League starts since Ten Hag took charge of United – both of which came in the humiliating back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in August.

However, Maguire could be set for a recall after Varane was ruled out until the World Cup next month, having suffered a leg injury in Sunday's (AEDT) dramatic 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Friday's UEFA Europa League meeting with Sheriff, Ten Hag said Maguire had the ideal qualities to help the Red Devils.

"He always has an important role to play. He was injured and is happy he is back, and now he has to get back into games," Ten Hag said.

"I understand the interest, but we look at United. We have to get the right results.

"It's always about performance, about presentation. Regarding his qualities, there's no problem. He is a great player and has great capabilities to do a job for us."

Varane's injury has put him at risk of missing France's World Cup defence, with Didier Deschamps' Bleus set to begin their Group D campaign against Australia on November 22.

However, Ten Hag does not believe it is club coaches' responsibility to rest players during a packed pre-tournament schedule, saying: "I think it is the wrong idea.

"They only have [a few] weeks and then the World Cup starts. You have to keep the right fitness, the right shape.

"It is not optimum, but that is something the national managers have to deal with."