A foggy contest at Molineux was short on quality and genuine chances, and was the third time the Blues have dropped points in their past four league games.

Thomas Tuchel had expressed his exasperation at the Premier League prior to kick-off after it refused Chelsea's request to postpone the game earlier in the day despite a spate of absentees because of coronavirus and injuries.

The German made two changes to the team that drew with Everton on Friday (AEDT), with N'Golo Kante returning, and named just six players on the bench, including two goalkeepers.

Wolves started brightly and thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute when a cross from Marcal was turned in by Daniel Podence, but the assistant referee's flag eventually went up after Raul Jimenez had tried to make contact with the ball from an offside position.

Leander Dendoncker should have broken the deadlock five minutes before half-time when allowed a free header from a Podence cross, but the Belgian tamely directed his effort, which made for a simple save for Edouard Mendy.

Tuchel's men improved in the second half as they began to dominate the ball but continued to struggle to forge chances without a recognised striker in the team.

The hosts could not impose themselves in the second half as they had done the first, and Jose Sa was forced into a good stop from Christian Pulisic when the American was played in on goal, but Bruno Lage's team held on for a well-earned point against the European champion.