Patson Daka put the Foxes in front against the run of play in a thrilling contest on Wednesday, but Harry Kane's 250th club goal of his career brought Spurs level in a pulsating first half.

James Maddison looked to have consigned Antonio Conte to a first top-flight defeat as Spurs boss when he restored Leicester's lead 14 minutes from time.

Bergwijn had other ideas, coming off the bench to strike twice with time running out to move Spurs above fierce rival Arsenal into fifth place.