The Spain international netted in the 82nd minute, crashing his finish in off the crossbar after Fraser Forster had parried Raul Jimenez's shot towards him.

Traore's goal condemned the visitors to back-to-back defeats under temporary boss Cristian Stellini, after their shock FA Cup exit to Sheffield United.

But while Antonio Conte will return to a side in disarray, opposite number Julen Lopetegui will delight in a big result that provides a major boost to his team's top-flight survival bid.

Stung by their midweek misfire, Spurs roared out of the gates with Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min all crafting chances inside five minutes.

Wolves offered few answers in response, and an injury to Diego Costa, who had to be carried off after landing awkwardly on his leg after a challenge, did not help matters.

The prolonged pause did little to deter Tottenham though, going close when Porro hit the crossbar with a free-kick in first-half stoppage-time.

Son rattled the woodwork two minutes after the break too, but the hosts soon grew bolder.

Jimenez forced a save from Forster with a diving header, while Ruben Neves went close with back-to-back opportunities in the 69th minute.

That inability to shut down their hosts ultimately cost Spurs in the end.

Traore was able to pick off Forster's save and send the home crowd into a state of euphoria as they took a massive step towards securing survival.