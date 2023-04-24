Stellini took charge on an interim basis following Antonio Conte's exit last month, but the former assistant has been unable to inspire a turnaround in Spurs' ailing bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Tottenham found itself 5-0 down within 21 minutes of an extraordinary meeting with top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday, the second-earliest a side have ever gone five goals down in a Premier League match.

The result represents Spurs' first five-goal Premier League defeat since a 5-0 loss to Liverpool in December 2013, leaving them six points adrift of the third-placed Magpies having played a game more.

With Stellini overseeing just one victory in four games since Conte's exit, chairman Daniel Levy has opted to make his second coaching change in under a month.

In an update posted on the club's website, Levy wrote: "Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see.

"We can look at many reasons why it happened, and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

"Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

"I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.

"We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Mason previously led Spurs on an interim basis following Jose Mourinho's exit in 2021, overseeing a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

His second stint in charge will begin against Manchester United on Thursday, with the Red Devils entering that game six points clear of Spurs with two games in hand.