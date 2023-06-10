It was confirmed this week that Postecoglou will leave Celtic to take charge of Spurs on a four-year contract.

The 57-year-old spent two years with the Scottish champion and departs after winning a domestic treble in 2022-2023.

Australian Postecoglou will take charge of a team that struggled to eighth place in the Premier League and will not play in Europe next season.

But King is taking an optimistic stance about what can be achieved under the new Spurs boss.

"He is a very good manager and he had a fantastic time at Celtic," King, who was speaking at an exclusive kit launch event for Club and Nike Members held at Alexandra Palace, said.

"He is a front-foot manager who loves to play attacking football and score plenty of goals and I think he is someone that suits our style. Also, developing young players is really important.

"I'm looking forward to him starting his reign and I think it's important that we sorted it early. He's just finished the [Scottish Cup] final with Celtic and we've been able to get over the line, the deal has been sorted. Now we know what direction we're moving in.

"If I look through our history, we've always had players that want to go on the front foot, express themselves, and score goals – that has just been in the DNA of the football club.

"And, of course, to develop young players. We always have to see players given an opportunity. So I think for these reasons, it'd be a big hit with the fans.

"If you're an attacking player, the thought of that is fantastic. I know that players want to play, they want to play with the ball. They want to be dictating games – that is what players want to do.

"They want to play in a team that is enjoyable to play in and plays good, stylish football. We have a manager that plays that style.

"I'm sure the players are excited and will be looking forward to pre-season."

Conte was sacked in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.

There was a dismal finish to the season, but King pointed out Tottenham had spent much of the campaign in the battle for a top-four finish and is hopeful there will be a prompt recovery from a disappointing year.

He added: "It was a difficult season. Obviously, there were a lot of different reasons.

"There's a World Cup that came in the middle of the season. Then Conte had a few health issues and he lost a coach during the season.

"So it was not an easy season, but I would say that the team, for most of the season, was in and around the top four.

"It is a talented group and now the new manager coming in has a chance to look at the whole group.

"The players that have been on loan get a chance to impress him and for him he has a chance to see who we can move forward with."