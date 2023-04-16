Sanchez replaced the injured Clement Lenglet 10 minutes before half-time when Spurs was 1-0 up in the Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his appearance was only brief.

The Colombia international inadvertently provided Dominic Solanke with the opportunity to put the relegation-threatened Cherries 2-1 up after the break, prodding the ball into the striker's path before he beat Lloris.

Centre-back Sanchez was soon back on the bench in the 58th minute after making way for Arnaut Danjuma, who equalised before Dango Ouattara scored a last-gasp winner for Bournemouth.

Sanchez was booed by Tottenham supporters when he was hauled off and captain Lloris was not impressed with the way he was targeted.

The France goalkeeper beIN SPORTS: "It started earlier. It's when he came on the pitch. I've never seen this in my career.

"I feel really bad for Davinson. He's a team-mate, he's a friend and he's been fighting for the club for many, many years now.

"It's just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It's something you don't want to see in football."

Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini stressed the importance of the club must rallying around Sanchez.

"I understand it's a tough moment for everyone and we have to analyse this moment," he said.

"Everyone needs to analyse how important it is to support a player.

"I take the responsibility for the decisions I make. I thought it was too early in the game to use another striker because we were 1-0 up in the first half.

"When we were 2-1 down I thought it was the moment Davinson has to [come off]. It was only a tactical decision.

"We need to support him because it's a tough moment for him and also for all the team."