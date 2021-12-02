Spurs took the lead in their first top-flight meeting with Brentford in fortuitous fashion as Sergio Canos deflected into his own net after 12 minutes, the Bees' first ever own goal in the competition.

Thomas Frank's side did not manage a shot on target until the 63rd minute, though that proved in vain when Son Heung-Min doubled the lead two minutes later.

Conte's side – which is unbeaten in 12 matches against London rival Brentford in all competitions, dating back to 1948 – move up to sixth and are within touching distance of the top four.

Alvaro Fernandez denied Lucas Moura in the opening stages, but Spurs were soon ahead when Pontus Jansson headed Son's cross against team-mate Canos, who turned into his own net by no fault of his own.

Bryan Mbeumo responded by sending a speculative long-range volley wide before Sergio Reguilon looped a header off target and Fernandez pushed Son's low effort away.

Harry Kane raced through one-on-one after the interval but was thwarted by Fernandez, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inexplicably prodded wide following the England captain's low delivery.

Ivan Toney then drilled tamely into Hugo Lloris' hands before Spurs doubled their advantage as Son tapped in Reguilon's cross to cap an expert counter-attack started by Kane.

Frank's side rarely troubled Spurs' goal in the closing stages as Conte oversaw his second league victory in as many games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.