Southampton v Brentford January 12, 2022 00:09 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Brentford Highlights Southampton Brentford Football Premier League -Latest Videos 0:36 min Djokovic hits the court after winning appeal 4:06 min Cagliari nabs third win of the season in thriller 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Brentford 4:10 min Pele penalty saved in Group D stalemate 0:30 min Aston Villa completes Coutinho deal 3:17 min Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Marseille 5:34 min AFCON 2021: Nigeria v Egypt 5:34 min Iheanacho stunner decisive as Salah struggles 4:10 min AFCON 2021: Algeria v Sierra Leone 1:07 min Murray calls for answers from Djokovic