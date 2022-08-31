Antonio Conte's side led at half-time at London Stadium through a Thilo Kehrer own goal at the end of a slick attacking move from Spurs, who earlier had a penalty awarded and contentiously overturned.

But Soucek fired past Hugo Lloris in the 55th minute to get West Ham back on level terms and the hosts, who brought on club-record signing Lucas Paqueta for his debut, looked the more likely to win the match from that point.

Despite failing to see out the win, Spurs remain unbeaten on 11 points from five matches, while West Ham are up to four points for the season after recovering from a poor start that saw them lose three straight games without scoring.

Tottenham was awarded a penalty with 11 minutes played when Harry Kane's downward header hit the outstretched arm of Aaron Cresswell.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, referee Peter Bankes reversed the decision seemingly due to the ball hitting Cresswell's head before it touched his arm.

West Ham tested Lloris through Pablo Fornals and Declan Rice attempts either side of that decision, while Michail Antonio curled a shot against the outside of the post.

It was the visitor which took the lead before half-time, though, as Kane's pass into the middle was inadvertently turned home by Kehrer before Son Heung-min could do likewise.

David Moyes' side hit back 10 minutes into the second half as Antonio flicked a throw-in into the path of Soucek, who settled himself before firing past Lloris.

With Pacqueta introduced, West Ham pushed for a winner and went close to finding one when Fornals fired off target from a glorious position in a let-off for the still-unbeaten Spurs.